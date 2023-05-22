Malaysia-born comedian 'Uncle Roger' banned from Weibo after poking fun at Chinese government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia-born stand-up comedian Nigel Ng has been suspended from Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, after posting a clip poking fun at the Chinese government.

According to The Guardian, the comedian - better known as Uncle Roger - published a clip from an undated stand-up show on Twitter last Tuesday (May 16) with the caption “Uncle Roger about to get cancelled”.

In the video clip, Ng is seen lightheartedly teasing China in his stand-up routine.

In one interaction with an audience member, Ng asks a man where he comes from.

When the member of the audience says that he was from Guangzhou in China, Ng responds with “China, good country, good country” which elicits laughter from those present.



He alluded to accusations that Beijing uses mobile phones and communication hardware made by local companies to spy on the population.

In the clip, Ng also asks if anyone in the audience came from Taiwan.

“Not a real country. I hope one day you rejoin the motherland,” Ng then jokingly says.