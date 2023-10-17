6-year-old in Malaysia dies after falling into washing machine

IPOH: A boy in the Malaysian state of Perak died on Monday (Oct 16) after he was found unconscious in a washing machine.

The six-year-old is believed to have climbed onto the appliance while it was still operating.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the child, who had autism, did so at about 9.30am, while everyone in the house was asleep.

"When the child was found, the top-loading machine was no longer in operation,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The boy was unconscious when he was found by his grandmother. He was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and pronounced dead at about 11am.

Autopsy results revealed that the cause of death was head injuries caused by blunt trauma.

His funeral was held on Monday, said Yahaya, adding that the case is being investigated.