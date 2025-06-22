Five nabbed over Brickfields shooting in Kuala Lumpur which left one dead, two injured

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid a recent spate of gun-related violence in Malaysia, the authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with a fatal shooting in the Brickfields area of Kuala Lumpur which left one man dead and two others injured.

“Five people were arrested on Jun 16 in the capital, but they have since been released on police bail after their statements were recorded,” Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad told local media on Sunday (Jun 22).

On the night of Jun 13, two gunmen had attacked a group of seven diners who were eating at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan in the Brickfields neighbourhood. A man was killed and two others injured, all aged between 30 and 50, reported local media.

Just four days later, another fatal shooting took place outside Cheras shopping mall, where two men were shot dead.

Several individuals believed to be involved in the incident had fled the scene in a vehicle, reported Berita Harian.

“As for the case in Cheras, no arrests have been made yet and efforts are ongoing to identify the suspects,” Mohamed Usof was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.