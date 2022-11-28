Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Brunei sultan surprises Malaysia PM Anwar by driving him to his official residence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Brunei sultan surprises Malaysia PM Anwar by driving him to his official residence

Brunei sultan surprises Malaysia PM Anwar by driving him to his official residence

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waving to the media while being driven by Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Nov 28, 2022. (Photo: Malaysian Prime Minister's Department)

28 Nov 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SUBANG, Selangor: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, in a surprise move, took over the wheel of the official vehicle and drove Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Seri Perdana, Putrajaya during his visit to Malaysia on Monday (Nov 28). 

Mr Anwar, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the limousine, was seen waving to the media at about 11.45am.

Also seated in the vehicle was the son of the sultan, Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah.

The BMW made its way to the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang about 41km away while being escorted by a team of outriders and security vehicles.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim receiving Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Nov 28, 2022. (Photo: Malaysian Prime Minister's Department)
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcoming Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei to Malaysia. (Photo: Malaysian Prime Minister's Department)
From left: Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali. (Photo: Malaysian Prime Minister's Department)
From left: Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali. (Photo: Malaysian Prime Minister's Department)

Mr Anwar was on hand to receive the sultan and his Bruneian delegation at the RMAF base in Subang at 11.40 am.

After the sultan arrived, he inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Malaysian Army led by Major Mohd Faudzi Che Hashim. Also present to greet the sultan was the Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.

The prime minister also hosted a luncheon for the sultan as well as the prince.

This is the sultan’s first meeting with Mr Anwar after the latter was sworn in as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.
 
According to a Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, the sultan’s last visit to Kuala Lumpur was from March 4 to 6 in 2019 to attend the 22nd Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei.
 
Brunei was Malaysia's 30th largest trading partner and the sixth largest in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) with total trade worth RM8.03 billion (US$1.94 billion) in 2021.
 

Related:

Last Thursday, Mr Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister after a political impasse following 15th General Election (GE15), which saw none of the coalitions commanding a majority of seats in parliament. 
 
He has formed a unity government comprising his Pakatan Harapan alliance, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and other partners.
 
A motion of confidence will be tabled during the next parliamentary session on Dec 19, as a test of the legitimacy of the new government. 
Source: Bernama/ya(aw)

Related Topics

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Malaysia election GE15

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.