Brunei sultan surprises Malaysia PM Anwar by driving him to his official residence

SUBANG, Selangor: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, in a surprise move, took over the wheel of the official vehicle and drove Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Seri Perdana, Putrajaya during his visit to Malaysia on Monday (Nov 28).

Mr Anwar, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the limousine, was seen waving to the media at about 11.45am.

Also seated in the vehicle was the son of the sultan, Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah.

The BMW made its way to the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang about 41km away while being escorted by a team of outriders and security vehicles.