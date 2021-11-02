High budget allocation for 2022 will incur debt; culture of corruption has returned to Malaysia: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The high allocation for Malaysia’s 2022 national budget will cause the country to incur more debt, potentially burdening future governments, said former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The Member of Parliament for Langkawi also claimed that the culture of corruption has returned to Malaysian politics. He said that unimportant government positions have been created to grant individuals status and income, further increasing the pressure on government spending and national debt.

Dr Mahathir was speaking during the second day of the parliamentary debate for Malaysia’s 2022 budget.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz unveiled a RM332.1 billion (US$80.06 billion) budget for 2022, the country’s largest ever allocation.

The budget for next year is up from RM320.6 billion in 2021. The projected revenue for 2022 was set at RM234 billion.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir posited that the government’s decision to increase spending is a populist move.

However, he warned that spending more than the projected revenue was a signal that the government was willing to add on to national debt, which he said currently stood at more than RM1 trillion.

“I believe if a general election is held the day after tomorrow, the political parties in government will win big,” said Dr Mahathir.

“RM332 billion will be spent, a record. But the projected revenue for 2022 is RM234 billion. Where will the remaining RM98 billion come from? It is highly probable that the government will incur debt … Our total debt will increase again,” he stated.

Last month, the Lower House passed a Bill to raise the statutory debt ceiling to 65 per cent of gross domestic product, as part of measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the second time in as many years that the government has sought to raise its debt ceiling. In 2020, it was raised to 60 per cent of GDP, the first increase since July 2009.