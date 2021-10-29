5 key takeaways from Malaysia’s 2022 budget

In his speech in the Lower House on Friday afternoon, Mr Tengku Zafrul stressed that the focus of the budget is on the rehabilitation of each socio-economic segment in the country.

“Efforts to build resilience are also being done to strengthen the capacity of businesses and the health system to meet the challenges ahead,” he said.

Here are five key takeaways from Malaysia’s 2022 budget:

1. What’s in it for households, firms hit hard economically by COVID-19?

Households are set to benefit from a new cash aid scheme - Malaysian Family Assistance. Under the scheme, RM8.2 billion will be allocated to households, benefitting more than 9.6 million recipients, said Mr Tengku Zafrul.

Households with three or more children and a monthly income of less than RM2,500 will receive a one-off payment of RM2,000.

Additionally, single parents or households earning less than RM5,000 each month will receive a one-off payment of RM500. Senior citizens will also receive RM300 each.

Companies will also receive aid to get back on their feet.

Among others, income tax instalment payment for micro, small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) can be deferred for up to six months until Jun 30, 2022.

Landlords who give rental discounts of at least 30 per cent to businesses will be granted tax relief.

Firms are also given tax deduction of up to RM300,000 to renovate their spaces, such as to improve seating arrangement or air circulation, in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

2. What additional resources will the health sector get?

The Health Ministry is set to receive RM32.4 billion, the second largest allocation behind the Education Ministry.

Mr Tengku Zafrul outlined that RM4 billion has been allocated for COVID-19 management, of which RM2 billion is for vaccines and another RM 2 billion is to boost the capacity of public health facilities such as by purchasing test kits, personal protective equipment and medication.