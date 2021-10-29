Malaysia’s 2022 budget likely to be acceptable to the opposition: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The budget for 2022 tabled by Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Friday (Oct 29) is likely to be something that the opposition can live with, said analysts interviewed by CNA.

The minister unveiled a RM332.1 billion (US$80.06 billion) budget for next year, up from RM320.6 billion this year. The 2022 budget is the largest ever in Malaysia.

Looking at the priority areas in the budget, many of the issues that were addressed had been raised previously by the opposition.

Political scientist Professor Ahmad Martadha Mohamed at Universiti Utara Malaysia’s College of Law, Government and International Studies noted the number of focus group sessions, as well as the 80 advisory sessions organised between parliamentarians from both sides of the political divide, had been incorporated into the planning of the budget for next year.

“I am sure that during these sessions, the opposition MPs had voiced out their sentiments for items to be included in next year’s budget, such as women representation on boards of directors. That’s one topic opposition MPs have consistently voiced out,” he said.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said the government is making it mandatory for all public listed companies to appoint at least one woman to its board of directors. He added that companies who hire unemployed women, housewives and single moms will receive government incentives.