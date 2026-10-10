Malaysia PM Anwar’s 2027 budget spreads the goodies, but will it win over voters?

JOHOR BAHRU: Four years into his administration, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is pitching his fifth budget as an opportunity to turn the country’s economic gains and earlier reforms into more tangible benefits for ordinary Malaysians.

“As we press ahead with reforms, the fruits of growth and every saving achieved through reform must be returned to the people in the form of greater benefits,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, told parliament on Friday (Oct 9).

Budget 2027 attempts to make good on that promise, with a broad range of measures aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures and raising disposable incomes, while continuing to channel investment into industries that Anwar hopes will propel Malaysia further up the economic value chain.

But the budget was delivered against an increasingly significant political backdrop. Malaysia must hold its next general election by early 2028, making this potentially Anwar’s final budget before seeking a fresh mandate, should he choose to call the polls early.

That heightened expectations that the 2027 budget would carry the hallmarks of an “election budget” - putting more money into voters’ pockets after several years in which Anwar’s government pursued politically difficult reforms, including the rationalisation of subsidies.