Malaysia to raise minimum wages, expand tax relief in spending boost for 2027 budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia unveiled a host of tax relief measures on Friday (Oct 9) and said it would raise minimum wages next year, as the government looked to boost household incomes and support small businesses ahead of a possible election despite growing fiscal pressure from a jump in global oil prices.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proposed an expansionary budget of RM459.8 billion (US$112.5 billion) for 2027 and pledged to implement reforms that he said would allow the country's strong economic growth to trickle-down to ordinary Malaysians.

"Our question is not just how the economy is to be built, but whether its growth will open up space for families to build savings, for workers to enjoy more dignified wages, for small businesses to continue to grow," he said.

The budget allocated for 2027 is higher than the RM444.1 billion that had been allocated this year - which itself had been revised upward from the initial RM419.2 billion. It encompasses the government’s operating and development expenditures.