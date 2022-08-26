Malaysia’s 2023 budget to be tabled on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than scheduled
Local media said the new date is an indication that the general election will be called soon, but the de facto law minister said it is just speculation.
KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar confirmed that Malaysia’s 2023 budget will be tabled on Oct 7.
This is three weeks earlier than the original date of Oct 28.
“Confirmed,” the minister in charge of parliament and law told CNA on Friday (Aug 26).
English daily the Star reported that the Cabinet was informed of the decision by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday.
Malaysiakini quoted Dr Wan Junaidi as saying that the Lower House meeting will begin on Oct 3.
According to the parliament website, the third meeting of the Lower House for the year has been scheduled to be held from Oct 26 to Dec 15.
United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a main component party in the ruling coalition, has intensified its calls for the dissolution of parliament to pave the way for the next general election.
The 15th general election is not due until September next year, but UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been putting pressure on Mr Ismail Sabri, a vice president of UMNO, for a snap poll.
The decision to bring forward the tabling of the 2023 budget is an indication that the general election will be called soon, according to the Star’s report.
Mr Wan Junaidi said the reason for bringing forward the tabling of budget was not discussed during the Cabinet meeting.
“We didn’t discuss any reason at all,” he told CNA.
However, Dr Wan Junaidi said he believed the budget should be tabled earlier as it will also have to be passed by the parliament’s Upper House. This will give the Ministry of Finance ample time to disburse the funds, he added.
“There is no reason, but this is just my logical analysis. It has not been discussed,” he said.
When asked if this is to facilitate the dissolution of parliament for the next general election, Dr Wan Junaidi said it is just speculation.
“It could happen but as far as we are concerned, it’s just speculation,” he said.
Malaysia has seen the appointment of three prime ministers since the last general election in 2018. Political turmoil caused by party switching had resulted in changes in federal administration from Pakatan Harapan to Perikatan Nasional (PN), and now a coalition made up of PN and Barisan Nasional.