Malaysia’s 2023 budget to be tabled on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than scheduled

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar confirmed that Malaysia’s 2023 budget will be tabled on Oct 7.

This is three weeks earlier than the original date of Oct 28.

“Confirmed,” the minister in charge of parliament and law told CNA on Friday (Aug 26).

English daily the Star reported that the Cabinet was informed of the decision by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday.

Malaysiakini quoted Dr Wan Junaidi as saying that the Lower House meeting will begin on Oct 3.

According to the parliament website, the third meeting of the Lower House for the year has been scheduled to be held from Oct 26 to Dec 15.

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a main component party in the ruling coalition, has intensified its calls for the dissolution of parliament to pave the way for the next general election.

The 15th general election is not due until September next year, but UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been putting pressure on Mr Ismail Sabri, a vice president of UMNO, for a snap poll.

The decision to bring forward the tabling of the 2023 budget is an indication that the general election will be called soon, according to the Star’s report.