Cadet suffers fractures to spine, ribs in latest alleged bullying case at Malaysia’s military university
KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia are investigating yet another alleged bullying case at military university Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) in Kuala Lumpur that the police said resulted in “serious injuries” to the purported victim.
A 19-year-old cadet at the institution was allegedly stomped on by his third-year senior, causing fractures to the former’s ribs and spine.
The Star reported on Monday (Nov 11) that Kuala Lumpur police have recorded statements from nine people in their ongoing probe including from the injured cadet, after a report was lodged on Nov 8.
“We will be recording the statement of the suspect and a senior cadet at the university, at Cheras police headquarters today,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Mr Rusdi Mohd Isa told local media on Monday, confirming that the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.
Under Section 325 - which deals with the offences of voluntarily causing grievous hurt - those found guilty may be jailed for up to seven years or fined.
In an earlier media statement on Sunday, Mr Rusdi said that the alleged victim - who is a first-year student at UPNM - suffered “cracks on his ribs and spine” as a result of being stomped on by a third-year senior at the university.
“The victim is currently being treated at a hospital for his injuries,” he added.
According to Mr Rusdi, the police report made on Nov 8 indicated that the incident took place on Oct 21 at about 10.45pm after a roll call was conducted at a field in the university.Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry - which oversees the military university - has vowed its full cooperation with the police to assist in the probe.
“I have been informed regarding the viral media report involving a trainee at UPNM who sustained injuries … Following the police report that was filed, the ministry has referred the matter to the police for investigations,” Defence Minister Khaled Nordin posted on his social media on Sunday.
“The ministry views such incidents as inappropriate and damaging to the image of UPNM and higher education institutions,” he added.
SPOTLIGHT ON MILITARY UNIVERSITY
Last Friday, 22-year-old UPNM cadet officer Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his junior by using a steam iron in a separate incident.
If found guilty, Amirul - who is being charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code - can be jailed up to 10 years, fined and/or caned.
And in July 2024, six former UPNM students were sentenced to death for the tragic murder of 21-year-old navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain which dominated national headlines.
According to local media, apart from having hot steam iron repeatedly pressed onto his body, Mr Zulfarhan was also subjected to beatings, kicks and punches.
News of the latest alleged bullying incident surfacing at the military university have raised concern among Malaysian netizens.
“UPNM - National Bullying University of Malaysia,” said a netizen on X on Nov 10.
“Do the students of UPNM get points for bullying other students? Why do they seem to be competing to bully (other students)?” said another netizen @mrfirdausjailan on X, with the post garnering over 1,500 likes.
“(The university is) supposed to produce protectors (of the country) but many are becoming bullies at UPNM,” said @ItsReeZhe also on X on Nov 10.
The military university is known to play a crucial role in developing future leaders of the country’s defence sector and is closely linked to the Malaysian Armed Forces.
On Nov 7, national news agency Bernama reported that the Ministry of Defence will be introducing measures and regulations to curb bullying that could lead to injury or death among students at the military university.
According to Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, one key improvement is by strengthening security through increasing the number of wardens supervising the students.
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said in a strongly worded speech that his government will not tolerate a culture of bullying in educational institutions.
Addressing students of UPNM on Nov 1, Mr Anwar also urged education leaders to take responsibility for the scourge, noting that the bullying culture has become systemic in the country and it needs to be addressed by the relevant institutions and ministries.
Meanwhile, the police have also advised the public not to speculate on the latest alleged bullying incident until full investigations are completed.