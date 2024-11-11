Cadet suffers fractures to spine, ribs in latest alleged bullying case at Malaysia’s military university

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia are investigating yet another alleged bullying case at military university Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) in Kuala Lumpur that the police said resulted in “serious injuries” to the purported victim.

A 19-year-old cadet at the institution was allegedly stomped on by his third-year senior, causing fractures to the former’s ribs and spine.

The Star reported on Monday (Nov 11) that Kuala Lumpur police have recorded statements from nine people in their ongoing probe including from the injured cadet, after a report was lodged on Nov 8.

“We will be recording the statement of the suspect and a senior cadet at the university, at Cheras police headquarters today,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Mr Rusdi Mohd Isa told local media on Monday, confirming that the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

Under Section 325 - which deals with the offences of voluntarily causing grievous hurt - those found guilty may be jailed for up to seven years or fined.

In an earlier media statement on Sunday, Mr Rusdi said that the alleged victim - who is a first-year student at UPNM - suffered “cracks on his ribs and spine” as a result of being stomped on by a third-year senior at the university.

“The victim is currently being treated at a hospital for his injuries,” he added.

According to Mr Rusdi, the police report made on Nov 8 indicated that the incident took place on Oct 21 at about 10.45pm after a roll call was conducted at a field in the university.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry - which oversees the military university - has vowed its full cooperation with the police to assist in the probe.