More roll calls, additional CCTV cameras to be installed in bid to curb bullying at Malaysia’s military university

KOTA TINGGI: In response to recent high-profile cases of alleged bullying and abuse at Malaysia’s military university, the institution will step up safety measures at its training academy by implementing more frequent roll calls and installing additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“If fights occur, roll calls may be conducted at 10pm or 2am, depending on the situation, to ensure better monitoring and response,” Defence Minister Khaled Nordin told the media at the sidelines of an event in Bukit Tinggi on Sunday (Dec 8).

Mr Khaled was responding to queries about new measures or regulations at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), including the possibility of creating a dedicated platform for victims to lodge complaints promptly.

The defence minister added that incidents of bullying often involve cadets at the military academy.

“The academy is where all students from the first- to fourth-year interact. The three to four years (age gap), senior-junior dynamics can lead to such cases,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

Mr Khaled’s comments follow the king’s call just last week to end the “inhumane” culture of alleged bullying and abuse to restore UPNM’s good name.

“If the bullying and abuse continues, don’t associate my name with the university anymore,” said the university’s new chancellor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Dec 3.

Mr Khaled on Sunday stressed that his ministry will not tolerate any instances of bullying in the university, and will enforce strict actions in line with existing regulations.

This is at least the second time that the defence minister has spoken about tighter regulations and measures taken by his ministry to stop the scourge of bullying at UPNM, following his earlier comments last month.