Malaysia Cabinet agrees to table anti-hopping law, implement parliamentary reforms ahead of Lower House sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Just days before Malaysia’s parliament sits in a full session on Monday (Sep 13), the Malaysian government has agreed to offer to implement a number of parliamentary and government administration transformations.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday said that at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, ministers agreed and committed to implement these transformations to return political stability to the country, combat the COVID-19 pandemic and help the economy recover.

The transformation offer includes presenting an Anti-Party Hopping Bill, which, if passed, would prevent politicians elected on one party's platform from defecting to another party.

Political defections of this nature resulted in the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, when a number of MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as well as almost all Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) MPs, pulled out of the-then PH government.

Other proposals in Mr Ismail Sabri’s statement included ensuring equal membership in parliamentary special committees, involving both government and opposition parliamentarians.

“Every Bill, including Supply Bills which are presented in Parliament, will be consulted and agreed on together,” the statement read.

In addition, the parliamentary Opposition Leader will be remunerated and given amenities equivalent to a minister.