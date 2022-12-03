New Malaysian Cabinet led by Anwar Ibrahim sworn in at the national palace

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Malaysian Cabinet led by Mr Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in on Saturday afternoon (Dec 3).

This came after the prime minister unveiled his Cabinet line-up on Friday night.

In a televised address on Friday night, Mr Anwar said: "After swearing in tomorrow, I will hold a special meeting with the ministers so that some rules, directions, new methods can be introduced in order to speed up the efforts in carrying out their duties."

Mr Anwar also stressed that in his unity government, the issues of good governance, easing the people's burden and economic development will be the top priorities.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman appointed two deputy prime ministers, namely Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Fadillah Yusof.

Mr Anwar will also serve as the finance minister, while Mr Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz of BN will serve as the trade minister.

The defence and economy portfolios will be held by Mr Mohamad Hasan (BN) and Mr Rafizi Ramli (PH) respectively.

Mr Anthony Loke (PH) will be the transport minister while Mr Mohamad Sabu (PH) will serve as agriculture minister.

Ahmad Zahid and Mr Fadillah will also serve concurrently as rural development minister as well as plantation industries and commodities minister respectively.

On Saturday morning, a swearing-in ceremony was held for the appointed senators in the Upper House. Among the senators who were picked as ministers include Mr Tengku Zafrul.

Mr Anwar’s leadership team comprises 28 ministers, which is leaner than the recent Cabinet teams helmed by Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin. The list of deputy ministers has yet to be announced.

Under the Ismail Sabri administration, there were 31 ministers and 38 deputies.

Mr Muhyiddin, meanwhile, had a Cabinet of 32 ministers and 38 deputies.