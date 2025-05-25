Malaysia calls for Myanmar truce extension, pushes for peace deal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia called on Sunday (May 25) for the extension and expansion of a post-earthquake ceasefire in Myanmar, as it ramped up calls for the long-awaited implementation of a five-point peace plan.

The ruling military junta initially declared a truce in the many-sided civil war after a huge quake in late March killed nearly 3,800 and left tens of thousands homeless.

That agreement, which has been extended before, is due to expire at the end of May – though conflict monitors say fighting and junta airstrikes have continued throughout.

At a meeting of regional foreign ministers on Sunday, Malaysia's Mohamad Hasan "proposed the extension and expansion of ceasefires beyond the currently affected zones", a statement said.

"We call on the stakeholders in Myanmar to cease hostilities, and to extend and expand the ceasefire, to facilitate the long and difficult path towards recovery, and ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar," Mohamad said in his opening remarks.

The United Nations and independent conflict monitors say the junta has continued its campaign of aerial bombardment despite the ceasefire.

Numerous anti-coup and ethnic armed groups have made their own pledges to pause hostilities.

However some residents in eastern Myanmar said they have been displaced as anti-coup forces besieged junta-held towns.

More than 6,600 people have been killed since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, and millions displaced.