PM Anwar thanks Cambodia for bringing back Malaysian job scam victims

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen for the latter’s support in bringing back Malaysian victims of a job scam syndicate in Cambodia.

“Thank you very much; it means a lot to hundreds of families affected by this scam,” said Mr Anwar in a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting with Mr Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Monday (Mar 27).

Mr Anwar, who is on a one-day official visit to Cambodia, described Mr Hun Sen's leadership as “outstanding” in giving full support and collaboration in resolving the job scam issue.

“I also must express my thanks to the Prime Minister (Hun Sen) because Cambodia is one of the countries (that has been the) most forthcoming and helpful when we have to deal with (the) job scam issue.

“(This issue) also affects your citizens, but then you were helpful in assisting us to bring back 287 Malaysian victims of a job scam,” he said.