PM Anwar thanks Cambodia for bringing back Malaysian job scam victims

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen for the latter’s support in bringing back Malaysian victims of a job scam syndicate in Cambodia.
“Thank you very much; it means a lot to hundreds of families affected by this scam,” said Mr Anwar in a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting with Mr Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Monday (Mar 27).
Mr Anwar, who is on a one-day official visit to Cambodia, described Mr Hun Sen's leadership as “outstanding” in giving full support and collaboration in resolving the job scam issue.
“I also must express my thanks to the Prime Minister (Hun Sen) because Cambodia is one of the countries (that has been the) most forthcoming and helpful when we have to deal with (the) job scam issue.
“(This issue) also affects your citizens, but then you were helpful in assisting us to bring back 287 Malaysian victims of a job scam,” he said.
Deputy Home Minister Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said during a parliamentary session on Mar 14 that the majority of Malaysians who fall victim to overseas job scam syndicates are from the interior and rural areas of Malaysia.
He added that victims were approached by the syndicates through various methods, including job offers that were advertised on social media.
“Among the jobs offered by the syndicates are customer service officers at investment companies or licensed casinos, interpreters, marketing officers and resort workers.
“However, when they arrive in that country, most of them are forced to work for scam syndicates,” he said in response to a question by Tampin Member of Parliament Mohd Isam Mohd Isa who had asked about the job scam syndicates’ modus operandi and their target groups.
Dr Shamsul called on Malaysians to confirm the legitimacy of job offers received from abroad in order to avoid being victims of such job scams.
“I would like to advise Malaysians who accept job offers abroad to comply with local employment laws and regulations first and to ensure that the job offer is legitimate,” he said.
It has been reported that the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received 572 reports involving Malaysians who were victims of job scam syndicates abroad as of Feb 20. The reports were received through the Malaysian embassies in Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Vientiane and Yangon.
More than 400 of the 572 victims have since been rescued, said Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin on Feb 22 in parliament.