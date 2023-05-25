Political instability, cancelled sporting events by host among reasons for Malaysia's subpar SEA Games showing: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh on Thursday (May 25) said that the country’s subpar Southeast Asian (SEA) Games performance was due to political instability over the past four years as well as cancelled sporting events by host country Cambodia.

Ms Yeoh explained that the changes in the government led to changes in the sports budget which affected the athletes’ training.

“In the last four years, we have had three prime ministers and three youth and sports ministers … Every time we change (the government), there is also a change of board members, budget and focus,” said Ms Yeoh in parliament during the Minister’s Question Time.

“Every time we have a change like this, when the athletes’ allowances and the coaches’ salaries are delayed because there is no budget, it affects their training and some have to go abroad (for training).”

She noted that political instability is just one of the reasons for Malaysia’s SEA Games performance.

Ms Yeoh was responding to Pasir Mas Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who asked for clarification on her comment last Friday that political instability is among the reasons for the country’s subpar performance.

Over the past four years, Malaysia has been rocked by political instability following the fall of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020, triggered by the Sheraton Move. The two following administrations lasted 17 months under Muhyiddin Yassin and 15 months under Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The current unity government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was formed in December last year after the 15th General Election. It comprises PH, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.