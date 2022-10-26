Helicopter carrying health officials crashes in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR: A helicopter carrying six people crashed in Cameron Highlands on Wednesday (Oct 26), according to Malaysian media reports.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman was quoted as saying by the Star that those on board included the pilot and five people. They are believed to be health ministry employees.

“Our STORM team is on the way, and we are not sure of the condition of those on board the helicopter as yet,” he said, referring to the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia.

According to Astro Awani, all six people have been found alive.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement that it was notified of the accident involving the Airbus AS 355 F2 helicopter at 1.03pm near Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands.

The authority said that search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing, with a land unit dispatched to the location within 19 minutes after it was first notified.

“A safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia,” said CAAM CEO Chester Voo.

He said the aircraft was operated by Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd and it was headed to Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, from Kampung Gawin, Gua Musang, in Kelantan.