Pilot’s quick action helped expedite rescue mission after helicopter crash in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Quick action by Captain Fedzrol Norazam, who alerted his friend about the crash involving his aircraft, allowed the authorities to swiftly launch a search and rescue operation to locate the victims.

Fedzrol, 43, was the pilot of the helicopter carrying a medical team of five from Gua Musang, Kelantan, back to Ulu Kinta, Ipoh, when it crashed in the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve on Wednesday (Oct 26) afternoon.

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that based on preliminary information obtained by the police, the pilot had contacted his friend in Ipoh, who then reported the incident to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Following that, we received information about the position of the helicopter, and the search and rescue operation for the victims, aged between 31 and 48, could be carried out immediately,” he told a press conference at the Cameron Highlands District and Land Office on Wednesday night.