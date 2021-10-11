Malaysia’s climate plan is high on ambition, but concerns linger over execution: Experts

BANGKOK: When Malaysia enters negotiations at global climate change talks beginning at the end of this month in Glasgow, it will be with momentum from a sweeping and ambitious national plan for a greener and cleaner future.



On paper, the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), tabled by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and passed in parliament on Thursday (Oct 7), is a bold statement with climate change mitigation featuring prominently. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 at the earliest and overhaul its energy, transportation as well as land use sectors.

Electric vehicles will dominate the roads, renewable energy will power the nation’s cities, which will be moulded around green principles. Carbon pricing and carbon tax schemes will come into effect and no new coal power plants will be built, under the plan.

While there is optimism around the level of aspiration, there is also concern among experts that a lack of detail and the limited capacity to implement complex policies could be hurdles to transformative climate action.

“Malaysia has never been short of long term strategic vision. Ambitious planning has not been an issue at all in Malaysia,” said Niloy Banerjee, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

“The challenge here has always been going from plan to work plan, implementation and addressing serious structural constraints on that implementation,” he said.

Others said they had not expected Malaysia to pursue net zero so soon, a policy that puts it among the most ambitious countries on long-term climate strategy in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia aims to be carbon neutral by 2060 for example, Thailand even later, while Singapore wants to reach the target “as soon as viable” in the second half of the century.

“Actually, we were very, very surprised. Because we had not heard about Malaysia thinking about carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Meena Raman, president of Friends of the Earth, Malaysia.



“It’s giving signals for the next five years, but we don't have the details. We have not seen any roadmap. The devil will always be in the details,” she said.

Crucial aspects of the rollout of the 12MP are being established by the federal government. National policies centred on the environment, climate change and biodiversity are still to be updated, and details on a carbon pricing framework, fuel economy standards and incentives for renewable energy have yet to be determined.