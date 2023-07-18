Caretaker Kedah chief minister charged with sedition over remarks against Selangor ruler

KUALA LUMPUR: Caretaker Kedah chief minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been charged with two counts of sedition on Tuesday (Jul 18), days after authorities questioned him for allegedly insulting Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The 49-year-old politician was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act at the Selayang Magistrates Court for both charges.

The first charge was in relation to him making seditious remarks against the Selangor ruler while the second charge was related to uttering seditious words regarding the establishment of the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Both the alleged utterances were said during a political rally in Selangor on Jul 11.

Sanusi, who is also a Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail or a fine of RM5,000 (US$1,100), if found guilty. He was granted bail of RM5,000 for each charge.

While there was a heavy presence of police personnel at the courts, not many of his supporters were present at the court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said that the party was following the case closely and urged all their supporters to keep calm and respect the process of law. PAS is a PN component party.