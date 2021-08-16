Momentum of COVID-19 vaccination programme should not be disrupted: Malaysian caretaker PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday (Aug 16) that the momentum of the national immunisation programme should not be disrupted amid the country's political uncertainty.

During a televised address announcing his resignation as prime minister, Mr Muhyiddin expressed hope that a new government can be formed immediately so that the country's administration can speed up efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "This next two months is very important as we are expected to achieve herd immunity in October. All the plans that have been outlined in the National Recovery Plan must not be stunted."

"Economic sectors need to be reopened to ensure that the country's economy can recover quickly and the people can generate income to support themselves and their families.

"Thus, the momentum of the implementation of the vaccination program should not be disrupted. Our record of the number of daily vaccinations among the highest in the world must be maintained," he added.