Malaysia to charge two top military officers over alleged corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Wednesday (Jan 21) it will charge two top military officers following a probe into money laundering and graft allegations.

Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddiean Jantan will be charged under money laundering laws while former armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaafar will face charges related to abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and for illegally accepting gifts, it said in a statement.

Hafizuddiean's wife will also be charged with money laundering, it said.

Muhammad Hafizuddiean and Mohd Nizam could not be immediately reached for comment.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The MACC has been investigating allegations of bribery linked to army procurement projects, raiding several firms and seizing bank accounts linked to a suspect and their family members.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain has been placed on leave since late December pending the investigation, while Mohd Nizam officially retired earlier this month.

The MACC said it was also completing a probe into two other senior military officers, with the investigation papers to be submitted to prosecutors soon for further action.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last week announced that all procurement decisions by the Malaysian armed forces and the police that are linked to the corruption probe would be temporarily frozen until they fully comply with related rules.

Anwar said on Wednesday that the government would also review all other procurement decisions that have been approved or have not yet been concluded.

"They must undergo a more transparent process," he said at a defence ministry event.