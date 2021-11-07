A 60-year-old KL bakery rides out COVID-19 with old-school cakes, but continuity is an issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The atmosphere was quiet but busy at Chen Tiang Cake House as the bakers concentrated on the morning pastry rush.

Working quickly, they kneaded the dough, divided it into smaller portions and spooned in fillings from kaya spread to desiccated coconut.

Each tray of pastry was placed in a 2m-high stacking trolley and wheeled into a proofing chamber for the dough to rest before baking.

At the storefront, Han Phei Yee, daughter of the bakery’s late owner Han Yooi Kong, attended to walk-in customers as well as enquiries and bookings over the phone.