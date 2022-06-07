A week after export ban, chicken prices yet to fall in Malaysian markets

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite an export ban that took effect on Jun 1, prices of chicken at Malaysian markets have not shown any reductions over the past few days.

Checks by CNA at several wet markets over the week showed that prices have not come down, with standard whole chickens being sold at above the ceiling price of RM8.90 (US$2.03) per kg.

Mr N Rajaratnam, a chicken trader at the Jalan Othman market in Petaling Jaya, said he added a service charge of RM1.50 per kg for cutting and cleaning.

With the extra fee, Mr Rajaratnam sells his chickens at RM10.50 per kg.

“We also have to earn a living. Maybe after Hari Raya Haji (in July), the prices will come down. We can survive by selling chickens at RM10.50 to RM11 per kg,” he said.

Showing messages from his supplier about recent price hikes of chicken, Mr Rajaratnam said this price has gone up several times by 10 or 20 sen in May alone, adding that he now buys whole live chickens at about RM7.30 per kg.

He said he has to rent another place to slaughter the chickens before bringing them to the market, because the state government has forbidden slaughtering activities at the markets since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factoring in the rent, his cost is about RM9 per kg, he added.

“If we are allowed to slaughter chicken at the market like previously, we can reduce our prices for sure,” Mr Rajaratnam said.

Chicken supply has been affected lately by disease infection, weather conditions and rising chicken feed prices, according to breeders.

On Jun 1, Malaysia halted the export of up to 3.6 million chickens per month to resolve the supply and pricing issues.

“The government’s priority is our own people,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on May 23 when he announced the ban.

Chicken traders have complained that the increased costs have cut into their profit margin, especially when a price ceiling is enforced.

The price control mechanism has been in place since November last year.

The government had lowered the price ceiling for whole standard chickens a few times, from RM9.50 per kg to the current RM8.90 per kg, while offering a subsidy of 60 sen per kg to breeders in February this year.

Whole standard chickens are processed and sold with head, feet and organs, while whole “super” chickens, with a ceiling price of RM9.90 per kg, refer to poultry that have been processed, weighed and sold without their head, feet or organs.