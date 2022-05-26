Chicken export ban hurts breeders in Malaysia, government urged to review price ceiling

KUALA LUMPUR: Farms that breed chickens for overseas buyers are worried that they might not be able to keep their operations afloat when the government halts exports from Jun 1.

“I am very sure I am not the only one. A lot of small farms are wondering how to move their livestock, or whether to continue operations,” Mr Caleb Rajah Selvarajah, a chicken breeder in Johor, told CNA.

Mr Caleb Rajah, who breeds about 4,000 kampung chickens for sale locally, had plans to export his birds to Singapore.

He had already met a potential middleman to discuss supplying his birds to chicken rice outlets in Singapore, and had also started to double the capacity of his Kota Tinggi farm in anticipation of the exports.

The Singapore dollar’s higher value could be converted to more ringgit, which would help keep his farm operations afloat, he said.

But the government’s Monday (May 23) announcement that Malaysia would halt the export of 3.6 million chickens per month from Jun 1 has thrown those plans into disarray.

Many small farms in Johor and up to Melaka breed chickens for exports to Singapore, Mr Caleb Rajah said.