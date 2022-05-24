Singapore chicken importers say it is difficult to pivot to other sources on short notice as Malaysia curbs exports

In a Facebook post on Monday, SFA said it is closely monitoring the situation on imports from Malaysia and working with stakeholders, such as importers to minimise the impact on chicken supply.

“For example, they will activate their supply chains to increase imports of chilled chicken from alternative sources, increase import of frozen chicken from existing non-Malaysia suppliers, or draw from their stocks of poultry,” SFA said.

However, the secretary of Singapore's Poultry Merchants' Association Ma Chin Chew told CNA that there would be delays even if importers were to immediately place orders with suppliers from other countries, such as USA and Brazil.

“It will be hard to find supplies from other countries at such short notice,” said Mr Ma.

“Even for countries (like the US and Brazil), they are too far. Even if importers make their bookings right away, the chickens will only arrive two months later,” he added.

“To quote a mandarin saying, water from a faraway place cannot extinguish a nearby fire,” said Mr Ma.

Mr Ma, who is also CEO of Hup Heng Poultry industries, added that he expects business revenue to dip by 60 per cent when Malaysia's export curb is enforced.

Mr James Sim, head of business development for chicken importer Kee Song Food, told CNA that his firm works with mainly farms in Malaysia and “has no intention” of pivoting to sources from other countries.

“The chicken (from places like the USA and Brazil) are frozen options. We deal only with fresh, (chilled) chicken,” he added.

Mr Sim acknowledged that the time frame to pivot now was too short and there is uncertainty as to how long the export ban from Malaysia will last. He added that his firm would work closely with SFA on what to do next.

“We do not know how things will turn out, it might be a short-term thing, it might be a month. As of now, we have not made a decision and will wait for direction from SFA,” he added.