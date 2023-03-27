Malaysia’s chicken supply adequate until Hari Raya Puasa, says domestic trade minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The supply of chicken across Malaysia is sufficient to last until the Hari Raya Puasa celebrations at the end of April, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Salahuddin Ayub.
He said that based on data from the authorities, consumers in Malaysia need not worry about the supply of chicken.
“I have received detailed information today from the Department Of Veterinary Services. Officially, the data shows that there is enough supply until Aidilfitri,” he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters on Sunday (Mar 26).
This was after he distributed dates to visitors and traders at the Taman Perling Ramadan bazaar in Johor.
Mr Salahuddin said that enforcement officers from his ministry have been instructed to tighten the monitoring of chicken prices throughout the month of Ramadan until after Hari Raya Puasa.
“My advice to traders is, as long as the government still sets a control price or ceiling price for chicken which is RM9.40 (US$2.12) (per kg), I hope it will be followed.
“If they are dealing with supply issues or need help from (my ministry), we are ready to help,” he reportedly said.
According to Bernama, local media reported an almost 30 per cent shortage of fresh chickens in the market. This has caused an increase in the price for the poultry.
The price of chicken at the retail level was reported to have risen to RM11 per kilogram since the start of Ramadan and is forecast to rise to RM11.50 in the near future.
The demand for chicken is expected to increase due to the upcoming Hari Raya Puasa festive period, celebrated by Muslims who make up the majority in Malaysia.
Separately, the Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living said that there has been a drop of up to 33 per cent in the supply of eggs in the state during Ramadan due to a shortage from out-of-state suppliers.
State ministry director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said that the people in Terengganu consume one million eggs daily, but the supply received is around 600,000 eggs. This then dropped to around 400,000 eggs during the month of Ramadan.
"There is no egg farm in Terengganu (and the state) gets its supply of chicken eggs from farm operators in Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Selangor and Perak,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
He added: “The feedback received from the egg wholesalers stated that the main factor behind this sudden drop is due to lack of eggs received from farm operators. It is due to the increasing demand for eggs during Ramadan and the farms prioritise their own local market first.”
In June last year, a month after Hari Raya Puasa, Malaysia was forced to implement temporary export restrictions on chicken to address the domestic chicken supply shortage which had also driven up the prices of chicken.
The export ban was partially lifted in October for live broiler chickens.
Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said early this year that the supply of chicken was beginning to recover.
“The data I obtained from the Veterinary Services Department showed a critical shortage of eggs in October and November 2022. Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), now the supply of chicken and eggs is beginning to recover and will be stable again soon,” he said, adding that it was a “commendable achievement”.