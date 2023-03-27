Malaysia’s chicken supply adequate until Hari Raya Puasa, says domestic trade minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The supply of chicken across Malaysia is sufficient to last until the Hari Raya Puasa celebrations at the end of April, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Salahuddin Ayub.

He said that based on data from the authorities, consumers in Malaysia need not worry about the supply of chicken.

“I have received detailed information today from the Department Of Veterinary Services. Officially, the data shows that there is enough supply until Aidilfitri,” he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters on Sunday (Mar 26).

This was after he distributed dates to visitors and traders at the Taman Perling Ramadan bazaar in Johor.

Mr Salahuddin said that enforcement officers from his ministry have been instructed to tighten the monitoring of chicken prices throughout the month of Ramadan until after Hari Raya Puasa.

“My advice to traders is, as long as the government still sets a control price or ceiling price for chicken which is RM9.40 (US$2.12) (per kg), I hope it will be followed.

“If they are dealing with supply issues or need help from (my ministry), we are ready to help,” he reportedly said.

According to Bernama, local media reported an almost 30 per cent shortage of fresh chickens in the market. This has caused an increase in the price for the poultry.

The price of chicken at the retail level was reported to have risen to RM11 per kilogram since the start of Ramadan and is forecast to rise to RM11.50 in the near future.

The demand for chicken is expected to increase due to the upcoming Hari Raya Puasa festive period, celebrated by Muslims who make up the majority in Malaysia.