Malaysia’s domestic chicken supply not affected by bird flu outbreak overseas: Minister

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Amid reports of a bird flu outbreak overseas, Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Wednesday (Jan 25) that the country’s chicken supply for its domestic market is stable.

He was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times (NST) that his ministry was keeping tabs on the bird flu outbreak in the northern hemisphere.

"As for now Malaysia is not affected (by the bird flu outbreak) and the (chicken) supply is recovering," he said after a visit to the headquarters of local food company Ayam Bismi.

He added that his ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

“As for now, the (chicken) supply is stable and we hope it will continue to stabilise,” he was quoted as saying by NST, adding that members of the public are able to buy chicken readily.