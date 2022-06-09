Supply of chickens in Malaysia expected to stabilise from June, says agriculture minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The supply of chickens in Malaysia is still lower than the amount required for local consumption, but it is expected to stabilise from June onwards, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee in a statement on Thursday (Jun 9).

Dr Kiandee said that his ministry, during a Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya on Wednesday, had presented the national food supply status for eight main food commodities, including chicken, beef, eggs, fresh milk, fish, fruit, vegetables and rice.

“In general, the national food supply is sufficient to cater to local consumption,” said the minister.

“However, the supply of chicken has been lower than the monthly amount required, starting from February 2022. Yet, this supply is gradually recovering and is expected to stabilise from June 2022 onwards,” he added.

He also said that the Cabinet has decided to implement some “short-term proactive measures” to ensure that the chicken supply is secure.

These included stockpiling chicken with immediate effect, easing the process of subsidy claims for breeders and making the process of importing chicken feed simpler.

Dr Kiandee, who is also the Member of Parliament for Beluran in Sabah, said that the government would review electricity tariffs to reduce the operating costs for suppliers, grant a special exemption to allow chicken farms to recruit foreign workers and study mechanisms to lower crude palm oil costs for feedmill operators.