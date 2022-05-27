‘We have no choice’: Some chicken retailers in Malaysia reduce orders from suppliers amid higher cost prices

KUALA LUMPUR: To cope with the rising cost price, traders at a morning market in Petaling Jaya said they decided to reduce the number of standard chickens they order from their suppliers.

A first glance at the row of chicken sellers at the SS2 morning market on Friday (May 27) suggested that there was adequate poultry supply.

But upon closer look, the amount of standard chickens, which the trader called “white chicken” in Mandarin, were much fewer compared to the distinctively yellowish kampung chickens.

“Right now, when the chickens reach us, they already cost about RM10 a kg. So do you think RM8.90 (US$2) is still feasible?” a trader, who only wished to be known as Mr Wong, said.

The Malaysian government has set RM8.90 per kg as the ceiling price for standard chicken. Effective since Feb 5, the control is set to last until Jun 5.

If the traders were to sell beyond the price, they risk losing their customers, Mr Wong added.

He said business was hit hard by the pressure faced by breeders. Imported chicken feed has become more expensive lately, according to poultry farmers.

“We have no choice, we are not chicken farms. If they raise prices, it makes it harder for us to do business with the current control price,” Mr Wong said, while using two cleavers to pound chicken breasts into minced meat.

Gesturing at his table, he said: "As you can see, there are less than 10 white chickens. I brought in less than 20 birds today because of the costs."

Another trader, Mr Yau, said one way to beef up their stock was to bring in more kampung chickens. He also preferred not to reveal his full name.

These were more expensive to begin with, and could help reduce their standard chicken orders, he said.

He added that he preferred to sell parts these days. “It is not profitable to sell just whole white chickens,” he said.

Other traders at another morning market in Petaling Jaya also mentioned the same trend on reducing their standard chicken stocks and bringing in more kampung birds, but declined to go on record.

Kampung chickens are normally priced over RM20 per kilogramme. ​​​​​​