‘Indefensible’: Malaysian Bar slams ‘silence’ over Chief Justice’s retirement or term extension on eve of her last day

PUTRAJAYA: A day before the tenure of Malaysia’s Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ends, the country’s legal profession on Monday (Jun 30) voiced concern over the “silence” on whether her term will be extended or who her successor will be.

“This level of silence and indecision on matters concerning the highest level of the judiciary is indefensible,” the 21,400-member Malaysian Bar comprising advocates and solicitors said in a strongly worded statement.

“The position of the Chief Justice is not symbolic — it is central to the integrity, independence, and functioning of the entire judicial system. Leaving the post in uncertainty so close to the retirement date reflects a failure in institutional responsibility.”

It is “not merely an administrative lapse”, Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab continued. “A breakdown in governance risks damaging public confidence in the judiciary and opens the door to speculation and unhealthy conjecture.”

The Chief Justice is appointed by the king, also known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on the prime minister’s advice and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

Tengku Maimun reaches the retirement age of 66 on Jul 2. Concerns surrounding her impending retirement surfaced months ago amid rumblings of possible political interference in new judicial appointments, CNA reported in February.



Stakeholders said how Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration moves ahead with the replacement of Tengku Maimun, the country’s first female chief justice, would be closely watched.



Tengku Maimun is highly regarded by the legal fraternity and is credited with burnishing the reputation of the judiciary after what some perceive to be years of blemish.



She is among nine of the 14 judges of the Federal Court, the country’s apex judicial body, who are reaching the retirement age within months of each other.