Malaysia’s third-ranked judge to take on Chief Justice duties until position is filled

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s third-ranked judge, Chief Judge of Malaya Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, will take on the duties of the Chief Justice following Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s retirement on Wednesday (Jul 2).

Judge Hasnah will exercise the powers of the Chief Justice “until that position is filled”, said the Chief Registrar’s Office of the Federal Court of Malaysia on Thursday.

Malaysia’s top two judiciary positions are vacant after Tengku Maimun retired as Chief Justice when she turned 66 on Wednesday, and Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim retired as the President of the Court of Appeal when he turned 66 a day later.

Judge Hasnah reached the mandatory retirement age of 66 in May, but her term was extended by six months until mid-November by Malaysia’s king.

The Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Abdul Rahman Sebli, will retire this month when his six-month extension ends.

The statement by the Chief Registrar’s Office did not mention the role of the Court of Appeal president, but it added: "The Malaysian Judiciary remains steadfast in carrying out its responsibility as the guardian of justice and will continue to serve the people and the nation with utmost dedication.”