Child abuse case: Malaysia probes GISB for potential orphan fraud as rescued youths remain unclaimed

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents of 572 children and teenagers rescued from alleged abuse at welfare homes linked to GISB Holdings have yet to come forward to claim them.

This is as police investigate the Malaysian conglomerate for the possibility of fraudulent claims that the children are orphans, when they are offspring of its members.

Speaking at the sidelines of a press conference on Monday (Sep 23), police chief Razarudin Husain said that the young care home charges were instructed to deny they knew their parents.

According to the Malay Mail, in some cases, police interrogations revealed that children, especially those under 12, claimed they did not even know who their parents were.

Some parents denied that the children were theirs.

“They won’t admit that these are their children, they claim they are orphans because some of them have ‘bin’ or ‘binti’ Abdullah,” said Mr Razarudin, as quoted by national news agency Bernama.

He added this “could be a ploy to collect donations, which might then be used for other purposes” and that it constituted an offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

“Bin Abdullah” and “Binti Abdullah” means son or daughter of the servant of Allah.