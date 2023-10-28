Malaysia's children take to online gaming platform Roblox for virtual pro-Palestine protests

SINGAPORE: Thousands of Malaysians, many of them children, have taken to the virtual world of Roblox to attend pro-Palestine protests, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A video uploaded onto TikTok by user “cikguzyd” - belonging to Malaysian content creator Afiq Mat Zaid who reportedly organised these protests - shows hundreds of characters gathered at an open-air site on the popular online gaming platform.

Most of these online characters were seen wielding Palestine flags in the video, while a handful among them were also holding Malaysian flags.

Banners reading “Solidarity Untukmu Palestine” - Malay for Solidarity for Palestine - are also seen at the online protest grounds.

The video is layered with a clip of Mr Afiq reciting religious prayers. He told Malaysian news outlet Says that the protest started on Oct 21 and he felt obliged to “raise awareness about humanitarian issues, particularly the ongoing Palestinian crisis” among young Malaysians.

Various videos of the virtual rallies have gone viral online on platforms such as TikTok, with Mr Afiq's video garnering 3.2 million views as of Friday night (Oct 27) since it was uploaded on Monday. Another Roblox rally video he posted on Tuesday has been viewed 2.6 million times by Friday.

Mr Afiq told Malaysian news outlet the Star that a 15-year-old friend had created a server on Roblox in a bid to “do something for Palestine” and Mr Afiq decided to hold a virtual rally there.

He said each server can host 200 players at a time and there are plans to create more servers. Others can also watch the rally through a livestream on Facebook.