Tighter border health checks in Malaysia not meant to discriminate against any country: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government’s decision to tighten border controls amid concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases is not meant to discriminate against any country, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Jan 4).

In a press conference held after the weekly Cabinet meeting, he also said that the health of the people is the government’s main concern and this will not be superseded by tourism or economic growth.

“We have taken the stance of not discriminating against any country because if we look at the infection rate said about China, we know that the number of deaths in the United States because of COVID-19 is high, and other countries as well.

“We take these steps to save our citizens. Whoever is coming in must be monitored and subject to the same conditions,” said the prime minister.

There have been concerns in Malaysia over the expected influx of Chinese travellers starting this weekend.

Mr Anwar said that there were 336,000 visitors from China last year, with a majority of them being tourists.

He said that in the month of December last year, there were 53,000 arrivals from China.

“There was no spike of infections that could be related to any country. This does not mean we relax rules for any country, including China. We have to monitor accordingly,” he said.

“We don’t want to make any hasty decisions just because of several reports. If we look at the global situation as a whole, the problem is more complex,” he added.