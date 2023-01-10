Malaysia’s Immigration Department to operate special lanes for travellers from China amid COVID-19 concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid concerns over the COVID-19 situation in China, Malaysia’s Immigration Department will operate special lanes for travellers from the country at its international entry points.

This, the health ministry said, is part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Malaysia.

Its deputy director-general of public health Dr Norhayati Rusli was quoted as saying by The Star on Tuesday (Jan 10) that travellers who are suspected to be COVID-19 positive will then be referred to health ministry officials who are stationed onsite.

Dr Norhayati said: "Thermal scanners will also be set up at our international entry points, with symptomatic travellers being referred to our officials for further checks.”

These travellers will then undergo throat swabs as well as the rapid antigen test.

CNA has reached out to the Malaysian health ministry for comments on when the special lanes will be rolled out, as well as whether these special lanes will be introduced at the land checkpoints.

It was previously reported that all travellers entering Malaysia will need to undergo temperature screening checks. Those who are found to have fever, are symptomatic or have self-declared their symptoms will be sent to a quarantine centre or to the health authorities for further checks.

At the health ministry briefing on Tuesday, Dr Norhayati further said that travellers who have tested positive may either isolate themselves at home or at their lodging residences, or referred to the hospital depending on the severity of their disease.