Malaysia signs deal with British chip giant Arm to bolster semiconductor ambitions

KUALA LUMPUR: British chip giant Arm Holdings signed an agreement with Malaysia on Wednesday (Mar 5) to bolster the Southeast Asian country's efforts to produce high-end semiconductors amid the US-China tech trade war.

Malaysia is a key player in the vital chips sector but has been largely focused on packaging, assembly and testing services - the lower end of the market.

The agreement will see Softbank-owned Arm provide chip designs and other technology, helping Malaysia to move into more value-added production such as wafer fabrication and integrated circuit design.

The Southeast Asian nation is paying US$250 million over a decade to receive support from the British company, journalists were told at a briefing by Malaysia's economic ministry.

"Through a comprehensive partnership with Arm, we have conceived one of the most ambitious technological plans Malaysia has ever seen - to pioneer Made-by-Malaysia AI chips," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in remarks before witnessing the signing.

"These chips will be designed, manufactured, tested and assembled here, and sold to the rest of the world."

In addition, Arm will also establish its first office in Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to expand the company's reach in the region as well as Australia and New Zealand, Anwar said.

"We won't let you down. This is going to be an extremely exciting 10 years and more," said Arm chief executive Rene Haas.