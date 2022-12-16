Malaysia political coalitions sign agreement backing PM Anwar's unity government

KUALA LUMPUR: The leaders of five political coalitions and parties in the government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support his administration on Friday (Dec 16).

The MOU, among other things, stated that all parties in the respective coalitions should vote to support the prime minister in all matters related to confidence and supply, and matters that can affect the legitimacy of the government.

In a press conference after witnessing the signing, Mr Anwar said: “We have reached a consensus with a clear goal to develop the country and ensure that our political system is stable.

“We will focus on matters of good governance and drive more convincing economic growth.

“This cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the party leaders from the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.”

Mr Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, added that the MOU was agreed upon based on the desire for good governance and economic growth.

“It is not a matter of position or reward but principles and policies based on good governance and (in ensuring) vibrant economic growth,” he said.

“I hope this unity government will be a strong team that can resolve any problems that arise and that will be one voice.”

Alongside Mr Anwar, the MOU was jointly signed by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Abang Johari Openg, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor and Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Shafie Apdal.