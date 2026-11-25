KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's communications regulator said on Wednesday (Nov 25) it has filed lawsuits against Alphabet's Google seeking a combined RM600 million (US$146 million) in damages, alleging it had failed to take adequate action against harmful content.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said Google, a major investor in the country, had not taken adequate action to address content related to online gambling, scams and fraud on its YouTube platform, or take proactive measures in relation to "various volatile contents" by a well-known blogger.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The damages sought are intended to remedy the substantial resources and manpower expended in addressing more than 50,000 harmful online contents arising from Google's systemic failure and to ensure a safe social media platform," the regulator said in a statement on the two lawsuits filed.

The blogger mentioned in the suit is Wan Muhammad Azri, better known as Papagomo, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported.

He was charged in 2024 with making seditious remarks for linking the Malaysian government to being pro-Israel and pro-West on Facebook.

The lawsuits come just weeks after Google announced it would invest US$15 billion in Malaysia from 2027 to 2028 ​with the spending going towards data centre campuses, clean energy, ‌bolstering water security and upskilling workers.

Malaysia's government has a testy relationship with major social media firms including TikTok, and previously Meta Platforms' Facebook, accusing them of failure to take down content it deems harmful.