No cross-dressing for male artistes, blackout dates on Islamic holidays among updated rules for Malaysia concerts

KUALA LUMPUR: Male foreign artistes who intend to perform in Malaysia are not allowed to dress up like women and no performances will be permitted during Islamic holidays, according to the country’s updated guidelines on concerts and live shows.

The guidelines are published on the official portal of the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) under the Ministry of Communications and Digital.

A member of the PUSPAL communications team confirmed to CNA on Wednesday (Mar 15) that the guidelines have been updated from a previous version of the document published in 2019.

Some of the updated regulations impose stricter conditions on performers while other regulations have loosened some of the conditions to perform concerts and live shows in Malaysia.

For instance, the dress code in the guidelines states that male foreign artistes are prohibited from “dressing up and wearing clothes that cause them to resemble women”. These artistes are also prohibited from wearing “only underwear” when performing.

Additionally, the PUSPAL guidelines specify that female foreign artistes are prohibited from wearing clothes that “widely expose the chest area” or are “too high above the knee”.

The new guidelines also state that large-scale concerts and live performances by foreign artistes are not permitted to be held on the night before and on actual days of Islamic holidays unless permitted by the “respective Islamic authorities”.

These include Islamic celebrations such as Awal Muharram, Maulidur Rasul, Isra’ Mikraj, Nisfu Sya’ban, Nuzul Al-Quran, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Raya Aidiladha. No live performances or concerts are also allowed throughout the month of Ramadan.