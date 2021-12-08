Najib 'disappointed' with court’s national embarrassment remark, says he created wealth for Malaysia as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said he was “very, very disappointed” with the Court of Appeal’s judgment labelling him a “national embarrassment” when upholding his corruption conviction.

In an online press conference organised by his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on Wednesday (Dec 8), Najib said he has created wealth for the country during his tenure as the prime minister.

“Of course I am very, very disappointed with that because throughout my career, I have always been focused on how to promote national interests,” he said when asked to comment on Justice Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil’s remarks.

“And as you know during my tenure as prime minister, as just an example, the total assets of the country under my watch grew from RM800 million (US$189 million) to RM2 trillion. Therefore I created a lot of wealth for the country,” he said.

Najib highlighted “other scandalous issues” instead, which he said have caused the country greater financial losses.

“There are other incidents, other scandalous issues, for example the scandal surrounding foreign exchange which led to the loss of about RM31 billion ringgit.

“If you put that into context, isn’t that a much more colossal loss?” he said, alluding to the foreign exchange trading losses incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia in the early 1990s when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was serving as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister.