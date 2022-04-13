Charity foundation’s expenses borne by him, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid tells court in corruption trial  

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took the stand at the High Court on Wednesday (Apr 13) as the first defence witness in his corruption, bribery and money laundering trial.

He read a 27-page witness statement after taking his oath, Malaysian media reported.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the former deputy prime minister, faces 12 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering and eight counts of bribery charges.

The 69-year-old Bagan Datuk MP owns Yayasan Akalbudi.

He told the court that he never ordered anyone to use funds from his charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi for his personal matters.

He said all expenses at the foundation since its inception in 1997 were borne through his personal incomes.

“At the early stage of the foundation, most of the funds in Yayasan Akalbudi were from my own personal contributions, from my incomes, salaries and savings, with parts of them being gains from buying and selling of shares when I was active in the corporate world,” said Ahmad Zahid as quoted by Bernama.

“This is to ensure that Yayasan Akalbudi was able to execute its charity programmes, including providing aid to the needy and the building of mosques and maahad (religious schools),” he added.