Malaysia’s appellate court upholds Najib’s guilty conviction in 1MDB-linked graft case

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Court of Appeal has upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's guilty verdict in a corruption trial involving RM42 million (US$9.9 million) of 1Malaysia Development Berhad-linked funds.

Justice Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who headed a three-member panel, delivered the judgment on Wednesday (Dec 8).

“We dismiss the appeal on all seven charges and affirm the conviction,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

His lawyer Shafee Abdullah told the court he would appeal the verdict at the Federal Court, Malaysia's top tribunal, Reuters reported.

Najib attended the proceeding through Zoom as he and several lawyers in his defence team were casual contacts of a COVID-19 case.

On Jul 28 last year, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined him RM210 million, following a guilty verdict in his first corruption trial involving millions of ringgit from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power.

For each count of criminal breach of trust, Najib was sentenced to 10 years' jail; for each count of money laundering, 10 years.

For abuse of power, the judge handed out a sentence of 12 years' jail and a RM210 million fine. If Najib fails to pay the fine, a five-year jail sentence will be served in lieu.

All prison sentences would run concurrently.