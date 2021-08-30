Get vaccinated immediately, PM Ismail Sabri tells Malaysians in national day address

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday (Aug 30) urged Malaysians to get vaccinated immediately to help the country recover from COVID-19.

“We must continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as our main enemy," he said in a televised address ahead of Malaysia’s 64th national day celebrations.

“This success will pave the way for economic recovery in this country and allow us to live in the new normal. The economy should be restored, the well-being of the people should be improved, investor confidence should return.

“Therefore, I would like to call on the Malaysian family to get vaccinated immediately to help in the country’s efforts to recover."

Mr Ismail Sabri noted that vaccines have been shown to have a positive impact on combating the pandemic.

“Based on data and facts, rest assured that only through full cooperation from all parties, the war against the COVID-19 pandemic will end in victory,” he added.

In his speech, the prime minister also reflected on Malaysia’s journey to achieve independence over the last four centuries and called on people to use these lessons to overcome challenges in the present day as a united “Malaysian family”.

Malaysia is in the midst of a tough battle against COVID-19, having averaged more than 20,000 daily cases over the last week.

On Monday, the country recorded 19,268 cases and 295 deaths.

There have been more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases in Malaysia so far and around 16,400 deaths in total.

As of Monday, 62.6 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated. The government is aiming to raise this figure to 100 per cent by the end of October.

Mr Ismail Sabri also expressed hope that with cooperation from all Malaysians, this will be the last year in which the country celebrates its national day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let us free our country from this pandemic, economic turmoil and political instability,” he said.