Barisan Nasional fined RM10,000 for breaching Malaysia’s COVID-19 rules at KL political event

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s key political coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) was slapped with a compound of RM10,000 (US$2,400) by the Health Ministry for holding an event at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) on Wednesday (Oct 27).

National agency Bernama reported that the fine, issued by the Kepong Health Office, was for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

In a post on its social media platform, the Health Ministry said the compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act was issued following a social event held at the WTCKL.

It also uploaded a photo of the notice addressed to BN executive secretary Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz, which stated that the coalition had committed an offence under Regulation 16(1) of the Act for failing to observe physical distancing.

The notice stated that the compound offer would last until Nov 9.