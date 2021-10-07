Booster COVID-19 shot not compulsory, but highly recommended for certain groups: Malaysia health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said while booster COVID-19 doses was not mandatory, they were highly recommended for certain people.

The government would offer the booster shot to senior citizens, people with comorbidities, frontline healthcare workers and the immunocompromised, he added.

“We will not force, but we highly recommend that these groups, six months after their second dose, come forward to take a booster dose, as we feel there is a waning immune response from the vaccines we have given,” Mr Khairy said at a press conference on Thursday (Oct 7) .

The booster jab, or the lack of one, would not affect the vaccination status of those already classed as fully vaccinated individuals, the minister added.

Malaysia has vaccinated 88.8 per cent of its adult population so far since the national immunisation programme started in February. Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac are among the main COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the country.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised that interstate and overseas travel could resume, with certain conditions for the latter, once 90 per cent of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.