91% of COVID-19 brought-in-dead cases in Malaysia unaware of infection: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that 91 per cent of the brought-in-dead (BID) cases in the country were unaware that they had contracted COVID-19.

At a press conference on Thursday (Mar 3), he said that this finding was based on the analysis of 113 BID cases between Feb 5 and Feb 21.

“We found through the survey, over 50 per cent of family members assumed the sickness experienced by the deceased was light, and did not refer them to a health facility quickly,” said the minister.

“And when it was detected, it was too late.”

He urged those with family members who were senior citizens to seek help at a medical facility immediately if the latter showed any symptoms from high fever to prolonged coughing.

He said there were a lot of BID cases, where the cause of death was found to be COVID-19 upon post-mortem.