Cinemas allowed to reopen in Malaysian states with tightest COVID-19 restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR: Cinemas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor can reopen from Thursday (Sep 9) as Malaysia eases COVID-19 rules in areas under phase one of its national recovery plan.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated may enter cinema halls, which are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

States and federal territories under phase one have the tightest COVID-19 restrictions.

Kedah and Putrajaya are also under the first phase of the four-step recovery plan, according to the Malaysian government website.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that live performances such as musicals, theatre and comedy shows can resume at 30 per cent capacity, and only for people who are fully vaccinated.

"This decision is among the government's ongoing efforts to stimulate the economic viability of artists and the creative industry," he added.