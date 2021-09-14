Malaysia's germ-busting clown finds new role in COVID-19 pandemic

TAIPING, Malaysia: When the COVID-19 pandemic struck Malaysia, Shaharul Hisam Baharudin, like many others working closely with people, soon lost his work as an entertainer who juggled and sometimes dressed up as a clown.

But rather than give up, the 43-year-old from Taiping, in western Malaysia found a new way of using his skills - disinfecting people's homes while wearing his clown's outfit.

For his new role, he adapted the smoke machine he had used at parties to become a disinfection device, while providing some extra cheer by entertaining children in his clown outfit, completed by a surgical mask with a painted-on red nose and smile.

"Since children cannot go out or go to the mall and they are spending more time at home, maybe they too are feeling stressed," said Shahrul Hisam, who has become known locally as the "fogging clown".

"So with this kind of appearance, maybe I can entertain them and cheer them up, while disinfecting their house," he added.